Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3,367.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,884 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 123,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 172.6% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

