Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 281,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 75,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.