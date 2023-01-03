Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.05. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

