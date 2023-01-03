Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 61,930 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,930 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up 1.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of DXC Technology worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.