GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $41.51 million and approximately $175,262.31 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

