Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HROWL stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.85. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

