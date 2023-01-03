Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €1.92 ($2.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €35.03 ($37.27). 765,275 shares of the company traded hands. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($53.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.52.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.