Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

HA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

