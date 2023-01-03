Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Hawkins Stock Down 1.3 %

HWKN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $801.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. Hawkins has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

