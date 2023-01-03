HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases 9,922 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 43,139.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,040,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

