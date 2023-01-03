HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $68.41. 15,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.