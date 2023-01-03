HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Position Increased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the period. HEICO makes up approximately 2.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $175,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in HEICO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in HEICO by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

