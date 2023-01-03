Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $106.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.