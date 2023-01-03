Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,117. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

