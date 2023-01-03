Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,132,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 293,993 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,806,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 90.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 331,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 157,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $5,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.98.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

