Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

HSIC stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $79.87. 15,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,248. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

