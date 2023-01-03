Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Heritage Cannabis Trading Up 14.4 %
HERTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About Heritage Cannabis
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Cannabis (HERTF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.