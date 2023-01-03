Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Down 12.9% in December

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 407,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 519,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 85,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,122. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $790.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

