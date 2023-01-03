Hermez Network Price Down 1.4% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $146.23 million and approximately $297,190.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00024067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00228413 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07786475 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $287,028.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

