Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $145.93 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00023965 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $145.93 million and $287,810.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00228513 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07786475 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $287,028.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.