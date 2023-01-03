Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 2.0% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.89. 22,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

