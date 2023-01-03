Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 944,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

HMC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. 52,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

