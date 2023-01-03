Horizen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.34 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $119.26 million and $4.34 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.02 or 0.00054192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00239237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,217,512 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.