Horizons Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $23.85 on Tuesday. 2,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,659. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

