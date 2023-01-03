Horizons Wealth Management Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 588,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

