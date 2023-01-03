Horizons Wealth Management Has $9.81 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $202.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

