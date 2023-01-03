Horizons Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. 156,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

