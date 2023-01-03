Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 5,833 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ICF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 230,985 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.