Horizons Wealth Management Purchases New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $186.16. 30,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,653. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.