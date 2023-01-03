Horizons Wealth Management Sells 482 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,332. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

