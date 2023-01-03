Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

