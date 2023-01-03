Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 701.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

Humana stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.11.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

