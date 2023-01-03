HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $43.90 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. HUNT has a total market cap of $43.90 million and approximately $894,337.52 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.