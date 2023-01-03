HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.00

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94), with a volume of 159491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.30 ($0.96).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.88.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.