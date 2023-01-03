Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hywin worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

HYW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.68. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,635. Hywin has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

