i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.17

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
i3 Energy Trading Down 1.4 %
I3E opened at GBX 24.30 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.38 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.83 million and a PE ratio of 493.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other i3 Energy news, insider Majid Shafiq bought 206,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,889.40 ($6,023,963.13).
About i3 Energy
i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.
