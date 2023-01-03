Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.