Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
