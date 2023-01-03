Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

