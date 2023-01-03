Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.73

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 2944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,562 shares of company stock valued at $155,456. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.