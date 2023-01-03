Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $223.65 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $223.65 million and $6.68 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00462961 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.02239957 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.00 or 0.29624797 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.