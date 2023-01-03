Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $223.65 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $223.65 million and $6.68 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

