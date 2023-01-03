Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

