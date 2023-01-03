Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCZY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

