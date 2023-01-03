INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,806 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.49. 829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $647.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.85.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

