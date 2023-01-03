Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 32,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 478.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 661.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 446,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

