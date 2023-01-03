Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Buys C$34,770.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

FFH stock opened at C$802.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$753.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$691.79. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$569.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$815.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of C$18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.89.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 115.4199993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

