Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $23,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,544.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

