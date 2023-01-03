Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases 11,442 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Derek Mapp bought 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £8,695.92 ($10,477.01).

Mitie Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LON:MTO traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78.20 ($0.94). 10,208,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,343. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.10 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3,810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.01.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

