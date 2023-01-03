Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

ISPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

ISPO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Inspirato has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

