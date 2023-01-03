Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

