InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 473,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,500 ($66.27) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.08) to GBX 6,200 ($74.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.61) to GBX 4,200 ($50.60) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,510.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.2 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

NYSE IHG traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $58.47. 2,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,508. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

